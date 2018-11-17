SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix created an Easter egg meant to salute Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee.

To access the Easter egg, log in to Netflix and type Lee’s catchphrase “Excelsior!” into the search bar. The results will bring up all the movies and television shows that were touched by Lee’s creative influence, Entertainment Weekly reports.

See the Easter egg played out below.

Go to your @netflix. Give it a shot. In the words of @TheRealStanLee: "’Nuff said." pic.twitter.com/JBT39Uzc3P — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 15, 2018

Here’s a rundown of Marvel-based films on Netflix inspired by Lee:

“Black Panther"

“Thor: Ragnarok"

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2"

“Spider-Man 3"

“Doctor Strange"

Here are the TV shows.

“Daredevil"

“Jessica Jones"

“The Defenders"

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

