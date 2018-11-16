SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for last minute plans this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

What’s happening: The Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend, which means if you want a chance to see a celestial light show then now is the time to look up.

According to Space.com, the best times to view the meteor shower will be Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

At 5 p.m. MT on Saturday, the Earth will pass through the thickest part of the Leonid meteors.

If you live in Utah , your best bet to see the meteors is Sunday as the setting sun and glare of the moon might obstruct your view on Saturday.

Fox News reported that the Leonid meteor shower will peak around 1 a.m. MT on Sunday.

At peak time spectators can expect to see between 10 to 15 shooting stars go streaking across the sky every hour.

You should be able to see the Leonids on Nov. 19 and 20 as well, but there won’t be as many to watch.

History of the Leonids: According to NASA, this year’s shower will be pretty average compared to ones in the past, but sometimes they put on quite a spectacle.

In 1966, the Leonid shower was actually a meteor storm. Viewers witnessed as thousands of meteors fell per minute.

Leonid meteor storms occur every 33 years or so. The last one was in 2002.

Space.com reported that Russian meteor expert Mikhail Maslov has predicted that on Nov. 19, 2034, the meteors will fall at a rate of hundreds per hour. The shower won’t be powerful enough to qualify as a storm, but it will still be an impressive show.