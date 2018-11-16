DELTA — A teenager accused of plotting a mass shooting at Delta High School has been ordered to serve probation after he reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

The 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty Tuesday in 4th District Juvenile Court to threatening to commit assault, a class B misdemeanor, court records show. He was originally charged with making a terroristic threat, a first-degree felony.

Police have said it did not appear there was complex planning behind the threat. The Deseret News has opted not to name the teen at this time.

On Sept. 4, police said he told a friend — a classmate who also works with him — that he was planning to carry out a school shooting at lunch the next day. She told deputies that the boy had made similar comments in the past but she believed they were jokes, and she was scared at how calm and detailed he was this time.

Officers serving the search warrant on the boy's bedroom and vehicle recovered a .22-caliber rifle and three cellphones, according to court documents.

The documents don't indicate how long the boy will remain on probation. Fourth District Juvenile Judge F. Richards Smith ordered the conditions of the teen's release to incorporate recommendations from a psychological evaluation. He also fined the boy $200.