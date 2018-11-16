SALT LAKE CITY — Sticking your hand in a rhino’s mouth would set anyone’s teeth on edge.

But it was all in a day’s work for Michael Lowder, a rhino dental expert from the University of Georgia, who recently treated Princess, the 39-year-old white rhino at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

Earlier this summer, zookeepers noticed Princess, who made headlines with her custom-made fly mask, was drooling excessively and occasional dropped hay when eating.

"Working with animals is like caring for a family member," rhino keeper Lauren LeCoque said in a statement. "We know their behaviors and personalities. We'd been monitoring her drooling for a few months then we knew it was time to ask for help."

Staff then contacted Lowder and Ellen Wiedner, a Colorado specialist with extensive experience in administering anesthesia to large mammals.

But before they could perform the exam, zoo staff had to spend months working with Princess using positive reinforcement to train her to receive the anaesthetic injections needed to immobilize her.

"Doing general anesthesia on a much-loved, elderly rhino could have been nerve-wracking, but the Hogle Zoo rhino and veterinary teams were wonderful," Wiedner said. "They were unbelievably well-prepared, knowledgeable and a lot of fun to work with. The procedure could not have been any smoother."

It took a team of up to 20 people to work on Princess during the Sept. 18 procedure, which took less than three hours. While under anesthesia, Princess was monitored closely and received oxygen.

Lowder, who traveled with 200 pounds of special rhino-size dental instruments, found three loose molars that were removed. One molar was about the size of a deck of cards.

According to LeCoque, Princess’ recovery went smoothly. She was reunited with brother George by the next morning and was back on exhibit the following day.

"Her recovery surpassed our expectation," LeCoque said. "She was back to her spunky self within a week's time."

Since the procedure, zoo staff has noticed Princess isn’t drooling as much and appears to be feeling better. She was trained to accept a hose in her mouth for rinsing and eventually, per Lowder's suggestion, staff will use a homemade water pick as a way to floss her teeth.