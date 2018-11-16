MILLCREEK — A 30-year-old man was in extremely critical condition Friday after crashing into a car in Millcreek, police said.

About 1:10 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling north on 700 East when the car ahead of him was forced to stop abruptly for vehicles that were turning in to and out of a business parking lot near 4000 South, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said.

The motorcyclist locked his brakes and hit the back of the car, Gray said. He was not wearing a helmet, she said.

The man was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Investigators were expected to remain at the scene for several hours following the crash.