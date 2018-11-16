Stock image
MILLCREEK — A 30-year-old man was in extremely critical condition Friday after crashing into a car in Millcreek, police said.

About 1:10 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling north on 700 East when the car ahead of him was forced to stop abruptly for vehicles that were turning in to and out of a business parking lot near 4000 South, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said.

The motorcyclist locked his brakes and hit the back of the car, Gray said. He was not wearing a helmet, she said.

The man was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Investigators were expected to remain at the scene for several hours following the crash.

Ashley Imlay
Ashley Imlay Ashley Imlay is a reporter for the Deseret News and a southern Utah native.
