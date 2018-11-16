STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — Crews are searching for a couple who were last heard from Sunday, when they told family members they were going camping at Strawberry Reservoir.

On Thursday night, the 26-year-old woman's father called 911 and said he hadn't heard from her or her 24-year-old boyfriend. They were expected back from the lake by Tuesday evening, said Wasatch County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jared Rigby.

The woman is from Salt Lake County and her boyfriend is from Minnesota. Their names were not immediately released pending notification of family members.

On Thursday night, search and rescue crews found the couple's vehicle near the reservoir, Rigby said.

A search and rescue team searched in a helicopter Friday morning and spotted the couple's canoe on an island, according to the chief deputy, but found no sign of the couple.

Crews were meeting Friday evening at the Chicken Creek west parking area to resume the search, Rigby said, and other law enforcement agencies will aid in the search Saturday.