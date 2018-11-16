SALT LAKE CITY — Lone Peak exacted revenge for a lopsided loss to American Fork earlier this season and in the process took home the title, as the Knights beat the Cavemen 34-29 Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in the 6A state football championship game.

It’s Lone Peak’s first state crown since 2011 and second overall.

The Knights led nearly the entire way against American Fork. After the Cavemen briefly took a 17-16 lead with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Boone Abbott to Devin Downing in the third quarter, Lone Peak went right back in front when Nate Ritchie returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

American Fork, which beat Lone Peak 51-21 in the teams’ regular-season matchup, cut the Knights’ lead to 23-20 on a Kyle Thompson field goal, but Masen Wake gave Lone Peak a double-digit lead at 31-20 just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter on a touchdown run.

The Cavemen had two drives in the middle of the fourth quarter go deep into Lone Peak territory but only added a field goal, as the Knights defense kept American Fork offense on its heels throughout the game.

Ritchie then delivered the dagger, hitting a 37-yard field goal with one minute remaining to make it a two-score game. It was Ritchie's second field goal of the day.

Lone Peak struck first in the game on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Braden Siri to Trajen Hansen, then Brock McChesney added a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Knights built a 16-10 lead at halftime.

Chase Roberts unofficially had 249 receiving yards for American Fork in the loss, including the final score of the game on a 4-yard touchdown catch, his second TD of the game, with one second remaining.

This story will be updated.