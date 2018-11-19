The Nov. 16 Deseret News included a letter, “We’ve had enough of the Mueller investigation,” claiming that the investigation has “produced nothing of substance.”

That is simply not true. Let’s review the facts:

To date, the investigation has issued more than 100 criminal counts against 32 people and three companies. Significantly, a number of Trump administration and campaign officials have pleaded guilty and have entered into cooperation agreements with prosecutors.

Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about Russian contacts. Awaiting sentencing.

Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. Awaiting sentencing.

Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about Russian contacts. Sentenced to prison.

Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded guilty to bank fraud, tax fraud, being an unregistered agent of a foreign country and obstruction of justice. Awaiting sentencing.

Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates pleaded guilty to financial fraud and lying to the FBI.

Size restrictions prevent continuing, but the point has been made.

We need to let these investigations continue to their completion and issuance of a final report.

Seth Jarvis

Salt Lake City