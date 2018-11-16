SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police on Friday announced they had found the person of interest they were looking for in connection with the stabbing death of a woman.

But after DNA evidence was collected, 31-year-old Kidus Chane Yohannes was released from custody and not arrested. Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking said, however, that Yohannes was still considered a person of interest in the investigation.

On Wednesday, police announced they were looking for Yohannes in connection with the stabbing death of Candace Rose Samples, 20, on Nov. 7. She was killed and another man critically injured about 9:30 p.m. near 477 N. 300 West.

Police have released few details about the stabbing, stating only that the victims and suspect were homeless, and the trio may have had an argument over a piece of property.