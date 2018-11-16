SALT LAKE CITY — Even without heli-skiing, two mountains in Utah managed to make the same list as Telluride, Whistler Blackcomb and Mammoth Mountain.

What’s happening: CNN recently published a list of the top eight places to go extreme skiing in the U.S. and Canada.

The news outlet boasted that the featured ski destinations could “hold their own” against some of Europe’s most elite ski areas.

Park City and Powder Mountain both made the list.

Park City Mountain

According to CNN, Park City makes the list due to its guided tour options.

“The Peak-to-Peak Guided Mountain Tour takes skiers and riders to areas with the best conditions (otherwise known as soft, powdery snow that seemingly goes on forever),” CNN reported. “And the Silver to Slopes Historic Mining Tour is available to intermediate and above skiers. It's a chance to experience the fine slopes of Utah while learning about the region's mining history.”

Park City Mountain is also the largest ski resort in the United States, featuring 7,300 acres with 348 trails and 14 lifts.

Powder Mountain

Thanks to its impressive amount of natural snowfall, Powder Mountain managed to secure a spot on CNN’s list as well.

“While other resorts boast of their advanced snow-making technology, Powder Mountain brags about, well, not needing to make snow,” CNN reported.

The mountain gets an average of 500 inches of snowfall a year.

