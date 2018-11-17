Washington is abuzz with talk about what the new Democratic majority in the U.S. House will do. The Democrats' takeover over the House is seen as somewhat of a rebuke to President Donald Trump. It is a fairly routine behavior for voters in a midterm election to shift a lot of seats away from the president’s party. In spite of Trump’s extensive campaigning across the country, the recent recounts seem to shift much more real power to the Democrats.

Now, the new Democratic House must rise to the occasion.

I welcome the Democrats takeover, as I believe two-party competition is healthy for our democracy. However, I have been severely disappointed in the Democrats’ initial rhetoric. The new Democratic House must actually pass legislation early on in 2019. Unfortunately, most of the new Democratic House members are spending their time talking about impeaching Trump, issuing subpoenas and crippling the president. Since the election, almost every day, there are new cries for hurting Trump from many Democrats, such as Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. Nadler and others are talking of legislation that would force Trump to release his income tax returns.

I hope the Democrats will pivot to civility. If the new Democratic House could pass positive real legislation in the beginning, it would immediately break the cycle of destructive bitterness that permeates Washington.

I think all this is a grave mistake. When the Republicans took control of the House in 1995 and Newt Gingrich became speaker of the House, the Republican House stayed in session during the first week to pass a number of reforms and propose laws. Of course, the House cannot change a law by itself, but it can pass a bill and have it ready for consideration by the Senate and the president.

For example, I would love to see the Democrats positively pass an immigration bill stating what they believe and their specific plans about immigration. They apparently disagree with Trump’s proposal on the southern border wall or sending troops to the border. They should state exactly what their alternative immigration plan is. This is an opportunity for the Democrats to pass a major piece of legislation during their first month to present to the Senate, the president and the nation. Many parts of our nation and citizens (including myself) want more legal immigration, but that means we must agree on what legal immigration is. The new Democratic House has a real opportunity to provide new leadership.

Another area for specific new legislation in telecommunications is to deal with the net neutrality question. The Democrats seem to favor keeping the status quo or not allowing some companies to pay more to gain more access. If so, they could take a great step in solving the net neutrality question by passing a bill in the House right away. Unfortunately, the new Democratic House will not do any of the above. They will revert to the old shibboleth that the Senate must act first — or that the president will probably veto this. Those are not good reasons for inaction. The legislative process demands specific action from the new House. Our Constitution gives the House extraordinary power on new appropriations and spending bills. The new Democratic House needs to take a higher moral ground and immediate pass specific bills.

During my days in the U.S. House, we Republicans were in the minority, but before voting against a bill, we would almost always offer a specific Republican substitute that would tell what our alternative plans were. Nowadays, the U.S. House does not pass bills. It just criticizes and works to discredit the Senate or the president.

The new Democratic House has a chance to give us a breath of fresh air. It has a chance to legislate and lead, and it might finally be able to break the cycle and legislate in an old-fashioned way. I hope it does.

In other words, let’s stop all the name-calling and so forth. We have been talking a lot about civility. I agree that Trump is frequently not civil, nor are the Republicans always civil. But here is a great opportunity for the Democrats to show us what they can do and how they will be following the New Testament’s recommendations of love.

If the Democratic House meets this challenge, our country will be much improved — and the Democrats just might win the White House in 2020.