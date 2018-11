I have been dismayed at the negative campaigning of Mia Love and Ben McAdams. I firmly believe that McAdams took the lower road in this election. Not only has he passed self-righteous judgment on Love's motives for questioning the ballot count, he is arrogant enough to stand with new members of Congress and have his picture taken and begin new member orientation. In his own words, "Utah voters deserve better than this."

Thor Evjen

Springville