I am a really big Marvel fan. I have always noticed Stan Lee in the Marvel movies I like to watch. He always makes me laugh and makes the movie better.

There was a really good article the Deseret News published about him and I enjoyed reading it. Thank you for writing this amazing article about Stan Lee. His contribution to superheroes will never be forgotten because his comics and the movies will have fans for generations to come.

Bridger Atkinson

Pleasant Grove