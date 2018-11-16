SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service just issued a nationwide recall of turkey products linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Jennie-O Turkey Stores Sales, LLC, in Barron, Wisconsin, recalled more than 90,000 pounds of raw ground turkey after the USDA found traces of salmonella.

The samples used in the USDA’s test came from a Sept. 11, 2018, production. The products made that day have already shipped.

Specific products include:

1-pound packages of Jennie-O ground turkey 93 percent lean/7 percent fat (with "use by" dates of Oct. 1-2, 2018)

Jennie-O taco seasoned ground turkey, Jennie-O ground turkey 85 percent lean/15 percent fat

Jennie-O Italian seasoned ground turkey (all with "use by" dates of Oct. 2, 2018).

Hormel This combination of images provided by Hormel on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, shows packaging for four types of Jennie-O ground raw turkey with a P190 designation, which have been recalled due to concerns over salmonella. Salmonella in food is estimated to be responsible for 1 million illnesses a year, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps.

Flashback: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an outbreak of salmonella in raw turkey back in July. Since that time, it has affected 164 people in 35 states. One person died in California and 63 people have gone to the hospital, CNN reported.

That outbreak began in November last year.

Problems: According to the CDC, it’s not clear where the outbreak originated, which means it could be spread among multiple distributors in the turkey industry.

Advocacy groups, such as Consumer Reports, have criticized the USDA because it hasn’t provided any information on which turkey brands have made people sick, USA Today reported.

The USDA’s FSIS agency said it hasn’t identified a source and it would be “grossly irresponsible and reckless to associate producers with an outbreak investigation when a link from an establishment to an illness has not been made,” according to USA Today.

“If FSIS had the ability to identify the source of this salmonella strain, then the agency would immediately recall the items,” the agency stated. “If we had specific products that we could alert consumers to with a Public Health Alert, we would issue one.”

Solutions: FSIS said customers don’t need to worry about what they buy in stores since the U.S. “has the safest food supply in the world and USDA works every day to ensure it.”