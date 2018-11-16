Dixie State middle blocker Malary Marshall was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District 6 Women’s Volleyball Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Marshall will now advance on to the 2018 CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-America Team ballot, where first, second and third-team All-America honorees will be selected later this month.

Marshall, who was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Volleyball Summit Award winner (highest GPA) and earned First-Team Academic All-RMAC honors, carries a 3.985 GPA as a computer and information technology major.

The senior also collected second-team all-conference recognition this season after she finished seventh in the RMAC in attack percentage (.323), and she is DSU’s career hitting percentage leader (.313). Marshall (195 kills, fourth on team) started in all 28 games and posted double figures in kills in eight of those starts, including a career-high 13 kills on four occasions, three of which were in RMAC road matches.

Marshall finished the season fifth in the RMAC in blocks per set (1.02), sixth in total blocks (105) and fifth in block assists (98), including a match-high seven total blocks (one solo) in DSU’s NCAA regional loss to CMU this past Thursday. The senior tallied at least one block in 27 of 28 matches with 11 five-plus block outings and finished her DSU career eighth all-time in total blocks (172) and block assists (156), as well as eighth in career solo blocks (16).

The Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. The teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada, with District 6 including the Rocky Mountain Athletic, Heartland and Lone Star conferences.