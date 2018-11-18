The odd election of 2018 continues to surprise. Ballot irregularities, lawsuits and outcomes that defy rational explanation are still making news. This is annoying for sane humans but fun for disturbed political hacks and columnists. We explore some of the dangling questions.

Utah Democrats made significant progress in this election, increasing numbers in the Legislature, including a lawmaker outside of Salt Lake County. They won an additional Salt Lake County office while increasing turnout in major races. Is this a one-time wonder or a trend?

Pignanelli: "Midterm elections for first-term presidents are notoriously difficult.”— Tim Kaine

Discerning a political trend is much akin to analyzing a fine wine: learning the ingredients while savoring deep flavors that reveal unique characteristics. Both are important activities.

Local politicos are still talking about the House District 32 election, in which physician and Democrat Suzanne Harrison overcame her 2016 five-vote deficit with a 14-point spread against a well-funded and credible businessman opponent, in a GOP stronghold. This mirrored other Democrat upset victories against tough Republican candidates. The common ingredients were effective mainstream messaging and personal retail campaigning by mostly women.

These initial taste results indicate a changing political dynamic in Utah. There are opportunities for Democrat — and Republican — candidates who work hard, campaign smart and ignore the extreme elements of their parties. We can all tip our glasses (with wine or grape juice) and shout “Salute!”

Webb: Dislike of President Donald Trump was a factor up and down the ballot, especially among moderate women. Much of the historically high turnout can be attributed to Trump.

The election climate was favorable for Democrats in many swing districts, and they took advantage of it, especially in Salt Lake County. The election shows that just putting an R in front of a name isn’t always enough to win. The quality of candidates, plus hard work and grassroots organizing, really do matter in volatile elections like this one.

The results of Opinion Question 1 (raising the fuel tax to put money into education), the three propositions and the constitutional amendment allowing legislators to call themselves into special session seem inconsistent without any discernible logic. Is there a pattern or trend somewhere here that makes sense?

Pignanelli: Almost two-thirds of state voters identify themselves as Republicans. Therefore, a barrage of television commercials unfairly implying the current political structure is selfish and corrupt will generate a backlash from many voters. Such is the response to Proposition 4 (Better Boundaries). Advertisements that appeal to Utahns’ sense of compassion, without an organized opposition, can achieve success (Medicaid expansion). Utahns support public education. But a tax increase on gasoline to fund our schools is a complicated context.

So the tutorial is keep the message simple, appeal to the heart and don't insult voters. Thus endeth the lesson.

Webb: I can’t explain the easy win allowing legislators to call themselves into special session and the surprisingly thin margin on the independent redistricting commission (too close to call at our Thursday deadline). Voters sided with lawmakers by a wide margin over the wishes of our very popular governor on the special session amendment. Who knew the Legislature was so popular? Lawmakers should be feeling pretty good.

Polls showed the redistricting commission proposal was well-liked, bolstered by strong media support (except for Pignanelli & Webb) and a good advertising campaign featuring Ronald Reagan. I’m very impressed that a near-majority of voters could see that this complicated feel-good proposal had significant problems.

I’m surprised that voters were willing to raise taxes to expand Medicaid, but not to provide additional funding for education. It’s likely that raising the fuel tax to fund education caused confusion — but I just complimented voters for being smart.

Some election officials in Utah and elsewhere are being criticized for perceived incompetence or even corruption. The Utah County clerk has been blasted by state officials, while a lawsuit was filed against the Salt Lake County clerk. Is this normal, or more evidence of needed changes in election processes and supervision?

Pignanelli: Government employees opening and analyzing mail-in ballots deserve respect and praise for their hard work. But officials who oversee the most important element of democracy have but one job: Do it right every November. This goal seems absent from many election officials nationally and locally. They are unprepared and fail to anticipate likely problems. This continuing tragedy is intolerable in 21st-century America. County officials who supervise elections should be professional administrators appointed and approved by the executive and legislative branches.

Webb: We have to accept the reality that early voting by mail takes longer to count. However, there is no excuse for voters being forced to stand in line for hours, as happened in Utah County. How many people had commitments and left without voting? Election officials can plan better than that. Everyone knew that turnout would be high and the long ballot would mean more time in the voting booth. The new Utah County clerk has a lot of work to do.