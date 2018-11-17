Apple products have made life harder, not easier.

While using Apple products, you are constantly having to update to the newest program, or purchasing the next best thing; this can be very expensive. Because of all of the constant changes, you are having to purchase new products. Not only is Apple expensive, it is difficult to use.

Because Apple is designed to all sync together, this can make it difficult for use of storage. If you are looking for a happier, simpler life, do not go with Apple.

Apple designs phones to slow down and stop working once a new product has been introduced, causing the life of an iPhone to shorten so that customers will have to buy new products.

When it comes to finding products to get your money’s worth, Apple is not the way to go. Apple is very difficult to use, is expensive, and you'll constantly have to update to the next best thing. When updating, it can only cost you more money. Apple products are easy to break and not durable.

Abby Richardson

Washington, Washington County