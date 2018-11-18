There is an ancient proverb, "the enemy of my enemy is my friend," which has taken on a modern context with Fox News joining CNN and others in an action against President Trump and his aides in relation to access to the White House.

The freedom of the press is or should be a legal right in all countries, but the reality is far from that. Denying an individual or their organization access to briefings won't stop the questions being asked as surely others will pick up the baton and continue.

The way these two differing media groups have united shows that some things are above petty politics, although the president does not seem to understand them. Despite the rise of fake news, most people have faith in the media to report the news honestly and to call out those who aren't.

Listen to and answer the people's questions, please.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia