It’s generally acknowledged that the topics of religion, money and politics should be avoided as dinnertime conversation, something that isn’t easy after experiencing an election season like the one we’ve just had. With the biggest dinner of the year in a few days time, it’s understandable if you’re feeling a bit anxious about what crazy Uncle Joe might want to discuss.

I’m sure I’m not alone in the apprehension I expressed to my husband about where dinner conversation would turn during Thanksgiving dinner. Family is already the most stressful part of the holidays for many, and it doesn’t get any easier when the news has been saturated with negative stories and sensitive topics.

Though it may seem there isn’t much to talk about at the biggest family dinner of the year, there are still many things to be thankful for. Impossible as it may seem, there are plenty of stories filled with hope and kindness that you can remember while enjoying your turkey and pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving.

Instead of focusing on the division in the country, it’s worth remembering the tragic death of Maj. Brent Taylor and the response from around the country. It’s been nothing short of beautiful. Seeing the outpouring of love and support for the late mayor’s family has been both uplifting and heartwarming. Passing the billboards wishing messages of love and seeing the overwhelming success of a GoFundMe for the family is a reminder of how a community — even an entire state — can set differences aside and come together.

A lot of criticism is aimed at the rising generation these days, but stories like that of 13-year-old Rishab Jain, who won the 2018 Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge, instill hope. Rain created a tool to help treat pancreatic cancer more safely, proving that creativity, knowledge and curiosity are still very much working toward making the world a better and safer place. Maybe the kids really are all right.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the story of 75-year-old Terry Lauerman’s napping habitswould be perfect to bring up right before settling into a turkey coma. Lauerman has gone into his local animal shelter every day for the last six months to nap with the cats. Lauerman spends time helping groom the cats at the sanctuary that recuses cats that would be candidates for euthanasia in other facilities, and then takes turns napping with them for a few hours. Even napping can make the world a better place.

If the conversation takes a turn toward international affairs, perhaps mention the progressive actions of New Zealand’s capital by declaring a day for kindness. The idea for Manaaki Day (the Maori word for kindness) came from 6-year-old Eddie Writes, who saw a need for more kindness in the world and decided to write a letter to his city’s mayor. Writes suggested performing acts like, “(Buying) toys for children that don’t have any.” Sometimes children see things a little more clearly.

Whatever depressing or negative stories come up during your holiday dinners, there’s even more that are uplifting and worth mentioning. It may only be one day a year, but Thanksgiving is the perfect time to focus on stories that uplift, motivate and remind us that the world isn’t as bleak or divided as some make it out to be.