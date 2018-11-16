Ravell Call, Deseret News
Graduates move their tassels from one side to the other during Weber State University commencement exercises in Ogden, Friday, May 1, 2015. Weber State University will not hold a general commencement ceremony in December. Instead, graduates will attend convocation ceremonies for their individual colleges on Friday, Dec. 14.

OGDEN — Weber State University will not hold a general commencement ceremony in December. Instead, graduates will attend convocation ceremonies for their individual colleges on Friday, Dec. 14.

The convocations will be held at the following times:

• Moyes College of Education, Dee Events Center, 8 a.m.

• General studies, Val A. Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, 8 a.m.

• ROTC, Shepherd Union Wildcat Theater, 10:30 a.m.

• College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, Dee Events Center, 10:30 a.m.

• Goddard School of Business & Economics, Val A. Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, 10:30 a.m.

• College of Science, Shepherd Union Ballroom, 10:30 a.m.

• College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology, Dee Events Center, 1 p.m.

• Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities, Val A. Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, 1 p.m.,

• Bachelor of Integrated Studies, Stewart Library, Hetzel-Hoellein Room, 1 p.m.,

• Dumke College of Health Professions, Dee Events Center, 3:30 p.m.,

In addition, the Putting Students Through program will hold a ceremony in Shepherd Union Ballroom on Thursday, Dec. 13.

