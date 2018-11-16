OGDEN — Weber State University will not hold a general commencement ceremony in December. Instead, graduates will attend convocation ceremonies for their individual colleges on Friday, Dec. 14.

The convocations will be held at the following times:

• Moyes College of Education, Dee Events Center, 8 a.m.

• General studies, Val A. Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, 8 a.m.

• ROTC, Shepherd Union Wildcat Theater, 10:30 a.m.

• College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, Dee Events Center, 10:30 a.m.

• Goddard School of Business & Economics, Val A. Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, 10:30 a.m.

• College of Science, Shepherd Union Ballroom, 10:30 a.m.

• College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology, Dee Events Center, 1 p.m.

• Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities, Val A. Browning Center, Austad Auditorium, 1 p.m.,

• Bachelor of Integrated Studies, Stewart Library, Hetzel-Hoellein Room, 1 p.m.,

• Dumke College of Health Professions, Dee Events Center, 3:30 p.m.,

In addition, the Putting Students Through program will hold a ceremony in Shepherd Union Ballroom on Thursday, Dec. 13.