PROVO — Brigham Young University’s board of trustees has approved a plan to demolish and replace the current Faculty Office Building on West Campus Drive.

The building, immediately west of the Joseph F. Smith Building, will be demolished in early 2019 and construction on the new building — the West View Building — will begin. Construction on the new building is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

The Faculty Office Building currently houses the economics department, which will temporarily take up residence in the Crabtree Building during construction.

Once the West View Building is finished, it will house the economics department as well as the statistics department and the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship.

The Maxwell Institute is moving out of its building south of campus and will be housed temporarily in the Clyde Engineering Building. Risk Management will occupy the building vacated by the Maxwell Institute.

The Faculty Office Building was originally built in 1955 as two buildings — one for restrooms and one for the ticket office — serving the university’s old football stadium, located where the Richard’s Building stands today. After LaVell Edwards Stadium was built in 1964, the restroom and ticket office buildings were connected and renovated into the Faculty Office Building.