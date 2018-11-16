PROVO — Of all the games he’s played at LaVell Edwards Stadium, one stands above the rest for senior quarterback Tanner Mangum.

Not surprisingly, it was his first start back in 2015 when he was a freshman.

A week after gaining national acclaim for his Hail Mary touchdown pass to beat Nebraska in his first game as a college QB in relief of an injured Taysom Hill, Mangum received his first start — against Boise State. Mangum threw another long, game-winning touchdown pass that night as the Cougars upset Boise State.

“It was a dream come true. I felt like a kid, living his dream under the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium playing against my hometown team,” said the Eagle, Idaho native. “To win it in dramatic fashion like we did, I can still picture the roar of the crowd and the fans rushing the field. It was just surreal. It was an amazing opportunity and something I’ll never forget. That was probably the highlight. There have been tons.”

Mangum has experienced a wide array of emotions and outcomes in his career as he goes into his final home game Saturday (8:15 p.m., MST, ESPN2) on Senior Night against New Mexico State.

Just this season, he was replaced as the starter by freshman Zach Wilson in mid-October.

Mangum has gone through a head coaching change and three different offensive coordinators as well as a few different offensive schemes in his four seasons in Provo. He’s one of 25 seniors that will be honored prior to kickoff.

The Cougars (5-5) can clinch bowl eligibility with a win Saturday against the Aggies (3-7).

“It would be big. It’s a team accomplishment. That was one of our goals from the beginning of the year, to go to a bowl game,” Mangum said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to capture that goal this week. It would mean a lot to us as a team.”

Should BYU build a big lead against New Mexico State, Mangum is expected to take snaps in his final home game.

Mangum ranks No. 12 all-time in BYU history in passing yardage, having completed 548 of 918 passes for 6,200 yards with 39 touchdowns and a passing efficiency rating of 125.44. He’s 14-13 as a starter.

Steve Griffin Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) talks the field prior to the Cougars game against Utah State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Last season, Mangum suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. He battled back and was named the starter at the beginning of this season and led the Cougars to a 3-1 record, including a 24-21 upset win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin.

First-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is grateful for the contributions of the senior class.

“I’m extremely thankful, especially to the seniors, who took the lead in being willing to believe in me and our offensive staff and our offensive system. Even at times when maybe those of us that were in our offensive meeting room were the only ones that believed in what we were doing,” he said. “They believed and stuck by us. Without the leadership of some of those guys, I don’t know how this season would have gone. We’ve had some rough moments. We’ve had some great highs and real extreme lows as well. But through all that, there are so many guys who have been willing to show up every day and be willing to work hard, no matter what and they never questioned what we asked them to do as coaches.”

Mangum said he hadn’t spent much time reminiscing about his time at BYU.

“I really haven’t. That’s our focus, the game. But I’m just going to go out and make the most of it,” he said. “I want to enjoy it like I would any game and play my best. That’s what I’ve tried to do my whole career.”

Certainly, Mangum is grateful for the chance he’s had to play at BYU. He chooses to focus on the positives.

“It’s crazy reflecting on it because it’s gone by really fast. But also, it feels like a lifetime ago. And so much has happened. But I’m grateful for every experience that I’ve had, highs and lows. It’s been a roller-coaster ride, that’s no secret,” he said. “I’ve just tried to learn through it all. It hasn’t been perfect but that’s life. These are lessons that I’ll carry with me the rest of my life. I’ve met people and made friends here that will be lifelong friends. I’m grateful for that. I’ve enjoyed this opportunity to live out this childhood dream of mine. I can remember watching Brandon Doman, Luke Staley and Reno Mahe when I was seven years old. I just wanted to play for BYU. To have this opportunity is a privilege.”

• • •

New Mexico State (3-7) at BYU (5-5)