Midterms are just behind us and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. It's the perfect time to catch up on major headlines, just in time for pumpkin pie.

Fires in California have raged on all week. As of Friday morning, the death toll was at 63, with over 600 people reported missing, making the fires the deadliest in the state's history.

Lisa Benson

Phil Hands

Joel Pett

Nov. 11 was Veterans Day, as well as the 100-year anniversary of Armistice Day.

President Donald Trump drew criticism for a change of plans to attend a memorial service for casualties from World War I.

Walt Handelsman

Amazon announced Wednesday that it would split "HQ2" between New York City and an area of northern Virginia.

The decision comes after a two-year process where the company received 238 proposals from various American cities. Many proposals offered incentives such as helipads and lounges to tempt the company.

Bill Bramhall

Bill Bramhall

Thanksgiving is next week, and with a hate-filled election season still in the rearview mirror, some are worried about what the turkey dinner conversation will include.

Dana Summers

Dana Summers

Dana Summers

Dana Summers

Other stories this week included the death of Stan Lee, the end of greyhound racing in Florida and more midterm elections aftermath.

Walt Handelsman

Joel Pett

David Horsey