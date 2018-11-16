WEST JORDAN — The front seat passenger, who said she saw the crash coming, put her hands up and ducked.

Just as she did, the car she was riding in went underneath a semitrailer, ripping the roof off.

The crash occurred Oct. 26 when a car ran a red light at the intersection of 7800 South and the Mountain View Corridor and made a right turn as a semitrailer entered the intersection, according to police. As the car went under the trailer, it "took the top section of the vehicle off. It was then dragged along the roadway until the back wheels of the trailer made contact with the Nissan and dislodged the vehicle," according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

At last word Friday, a 21-year-old man remained hospitalized in extremely critical condition, according to West Jordan police. An 18-year-old woman also suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening in the crash, according to police. Both had to be extracted from the vehicle.

A third person in the car, a female in the front passenger seat, said the car was "running low on gas so they were looking for a gas station," the warrant states.

She told police that "they were easily 15 (mph) over the posted speed limit (65 mph) and when they turned, she believed them to be about 10 (mph) over the speed limit," according to the warrant.

West Jordan police are investigating the case for possible criminal charges.