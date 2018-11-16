OGDEN — The city will kick off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 24, with a Santa Run, the Holiday Electric Light Parade and the Christmas Village opening gala.

The festivities will kick off at 4:30 with the 5K run, where participants dress as St. Nick, at 4:30 p.m. near 22nd Street and Washington Boulevard. Runners will head south to 28th Street and then come back to 22nd Street.

The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. on 22nd Street and head south along Washington Boulevard to 27th Street.

The Christmas Village opening ceremony will begin when the parade reaches the Municipal Gardens at approximately 6:30 p.m. The Mayors of Christmas Village, the family of Perry and Sarah Huffaker, will be recognized and parade awards will be given.

Santa Clause will then make an appearance, accompanied by the grand marshal of the parade. After they both turn on the lights that will illuminate another holiday season downtown, entertainment will follow and a fireworks show will conclude the gala.

Live entertainment and activities will be featured for visitors at Christmas Village until Saturday Dec. 22.

In addition, the city is looking for volunteers to help keep parade spectators on the sidewalk and out of the street. Volunteers need to be 15 or older, but younger children can be "helpers" as long as they are with an adult.

Volunteers will check in at the Ogden Amphitheater at 3 p.m., where they will receive a reflective vest and a flag. Posts will be taken between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. for the Santa Run and the parade.

Each volunteer will receive a free Christmas Village sweatshirt. To volunteer, log on to the city’s website at ogdencity.com.