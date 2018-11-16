SALT LAKE CITY — The Orem Tigers steamrolled the Dixie Flyers 60-13 in the 4A state football championship game on Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

It's the second straight football title for the Tigers and seventh overall.

Orem got contributions from several different players, scoring through the air, ground, on defense and through special teams.

Puka Nacua caught two touchdown passes to break the all-time Utah single season record with 27. The last one came on a 60-yard catch off a pass by Cooper Legas in the fourth quarter. Buju Tuisavura also scored two TDs — a pick-6 and a 60-yard run. Legas (a 14-yard run), Brinton Paulson (11-yard catch), Trevor Rockney (2-yard run) and Noah Sewell (33-yard run) also scored for the Tigers.

Reggie Graff threw for one touchdown and ran for another for Dixie, which was playing in its fourth title game in seven years.

