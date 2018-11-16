SALT LAKE CITY — It’s National Fast Food Day and Wendy’s wants to help you celebrate.

What’s up: With every order placed on their app, Wendy’s will throw in a free junior bacon cheeseburger.

According to USA Today, the offer is valid from Nov. 16-23.

Customers are limited to one free burger a day, but it isn’t a one-time deal. The offer resets every day so technically you could get seven junior bacon cheeseburgers for free.

Wendy’s also has another deal going on right now. For a limited time only, customers can get any size french fries for $1.

Here are some other National Fast Food Day deals you can cash in on:

Burger King: The Street reported that Burger King will offer deals through its mobile app from Friday to Sunday. Some of those deals include a $5 Whopper Meal, a $5 Crispy Chicken Meal and a $5 Whopper Jr. Meal for two.

Sonic Drive-In: You can get the new Double Stack Cheeseburger and medium tots for just $2.99, per Delish.

Chick-fil-A: As I reported earlier this week, Chick-fil-A is currently running a promotion where it’s giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches. Click here for more details.