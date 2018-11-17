SALT LAKE CITY — Carla and her three children recently moved into a rental after her husband abandoned the family.

She is doing her best to support the children with no child support and earnings from a part-time clerical job. Along with a few boxes of belongings, their furniture includes two beds and nothing else. If this mother could make a Christmas wish, it would be for a dining room table and chairs, along with a bunk bed for two girls.

Jane is a single mother of four children living in a two-bedroom rental. Her ex-husband is in prison and she receives no child support. She has been diagnosed with stomach cancer and has chemotherapy once a month.

While Jane has also been diagnosed with several severe and chronic disorders, and being a victim of childhood abuse and domestic violence, she manages to keep up her home and care for her children.

As the season of giving descends, these are two examples of families in great need.

The Salvation Army, in partnership with the Deseret News, has created two programs designed to help Utah families during this holiday season.

The first option is adopt-a-family. Sponsors not only give gifts for children, but they meet a family need and give food for Christmas dinner.

The second option is children's Christmas for siblings in a family. Gifts for parents are optional. Each child should receive at least something they need, such as a coat or shoes, along with something to enjoy.

Sponsors must register by Wednesday, Dec. 5. Gifts are due by Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.

To adopt-a-family or give a children's Christmas, visit www.deseretnews.com/subforsanta.