SALT LAKE CITY — Calling him a "great friend of mine," President Donald Trump on Friday awarded Sen. Orrin Hatch the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

"He liked me right from the beginning and therefore I like him. That helps. It’s the way it is. I guess I’m not supposed to say it that's the way life works, right?" Trump said in introducing Hatch at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

Trump patted Hatch's shoulders after he placed the ribbon and medal around his neck. They then shared a handshake and an embrace.

The president described Hatch, whose wife Elaine sat alongside him, as a "true American statesman."

"His achievements are too numerous to count," Trump said.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, which “may be awarded by the president to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Trump noted that Hatch, R-Utah, has sponsored more bills that have become law than in any living legislator during his 42 years in the Senate. Hatch did not seek re-election and will retire in January.

The president recognized Hatch's work rewriting the tax code and for helping "hard-working Americans get through life." He also cited Hatch's work "reshaping" federal courts and protecting religious freedom.

Hatch joined retired NFL football star and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, and humanitarian Dr. Miriam Adelson in the White House ceremony to receive the honor. Trump also awarded the medal posthumously to Babe Ruth, Elvis Presley and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Trump called all seven "extraordinary Americans."

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, congratulated Hatch in a statement, saying he has played a critical role in not only shaping the future of Utah, but improving thousands of lives around the country.

Whether it be his landmark achievements to protect others in the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or his unmatched dedication to filling the federal bench with the highest quality judges, there is no doubt that our nation is a better place because of Sen. Hatch’s years of public service," Curtis said.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day.