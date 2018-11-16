SALT LAKE CITY — A tear-jerker British ad focuses on Elton John and Christmas nostalgia.

The ad: The ad shows John sitting at a piano in a living room. He starts to play the notes for “Your Song” and then fantasizes about Christmases long gone.

A series of actors play John as he gets younger throughout the advertisement.

"Some gifts are more than just a gift," the ad says.

See the ad below:

Why it matters: The ad represents a change of pace for the British department store chain John Lewis & Partners, who traditionally release big-budget ads for the Christmas season, NPR reports.

Critics: Not everyone loves the ad, Yahoo News reports. Critics said it may have too much Elton John and not enough Christmas spirit.

Well the new John Lewis Christmas ad is definitely no Monty the Penguin... just a trailer for Elton John’s biopic & promoting concert tickets... cringe. — Rose Hill 🤔 (@rosemhill) November 15, 2018

Too much Elton and not enough Christmas for me 😕 — Charlie Lord (@charlie_lord10) November 15, 2018

👎. That’s a shame. They used to set the bar and always looked forward to their advert but this is nothing to do with Christmas 🎄☹️. It’s a promo for EJ. John Lewis marketing oh dear oh dear. Heathrow airport ad is better. — Mischa Butler (@mischab62) November 15, 2018

Bigger picture: The ad dropped during the same year that John announced he would be going on a farewell retirement tour. He kicked off his farewell tour with a show in Philadelphia. It will include 300 dates and end in 2021.