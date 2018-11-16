SALT LAKE CITY — A tear-jerker British ad focuses on Elton John and Christmas nostalgia.
The ad: The ad shows John sitting at a piano in a living room. He starts to play the notes for “Your Song” and then fantasizes about Christmases long gone.
- A series of actors play John as he gets younger throughout the advertisement.
- "Some gifts are more than just a gift," the ad says.
See the ad below:
Why it matters: The ad represents a change of pace for the British department store chain John Lewis & Partners, who traditionally release big-budget ads for the Christmas season, NPR reports.
Critics: Not everyone loves the ad, Yahoo News reports. Critics said it may have too much Elton John and not enough Christmas spirit.
Bigger picture: The ad dropped during the same year that John announced he would be going on a farewell retirement tour. He kicked off his farewell tour with a show in Philadelphia. It will include 300 dates and end in 2021.