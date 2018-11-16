MURRAY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Murray Education Foundation’s 16th annual Pinnacle Awards, which recognize excellence in educational service in the Murray School District.

Five educators, one classified employee — secretaries, aides, custodians, bus drivers — and one volunteer will receive a cash award of $500 and be recognized at a dinner in March.

Nomination forms, which can be found on the district’s website at murrayschools.org, must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, at the district offices, 5102 S. Commerce Drive.