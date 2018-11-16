HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced two alpine highways are scheduled to close for the season at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 25, unless winter storm conditions force their closures earlier.

State Route 39, the Monte Cristo Highway, will close from the Ant Flat Road area east of Huntsville to milepost 55 just west of Woodruff, Rich County.

S.R. 65, the Big Mountain Highway, will close from milepost 14, 2 miles south of East Canyon Reservoir State Park in Morgan County, to the Emigration Canyon turnoff in east Salt Lake County.

The roadways will reopen in spring 2019. The roads are closed during the winter because of safety concerns and the prohibitive costs of keeping them open to traffic.