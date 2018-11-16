SALT LAKE CITY — A judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday filed by Rep. Mia Love against Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen over how ballots in the tight 4th Congressional District race are being verified.

Third District Judge James Gardner, who heard the case Thursday, said in his ruling that Love's attorneys "failed to point the court to a single statute, rule or case that would entitle them to any of the relief" sought.

The decision means votes will continue to be counted without interruption in the 4th District, which includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties as well as Juab and Sanpete counties.

New vote counts are expected later Friday from both Utah and Salt Lake counties in Love's race against Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. McAdams expanded his lead Thursday over Love to 1,002 votes.

He now has 127,013 votes to 126,011 for Love throughout the 4th District. Counties are scheduled to conduct a final vote canvass on Tuesday and the state will finalized the vote count on Nov. 26.

Attorney Robert Harrington, who argued Love's case in court, said in a statement: “Although we disagree with the outcome, we appreciate the court’s attention to the issues raised in our petition."

Harrington said the Love campaign "will continue to closely observe the integrity of this election process.”

McAdams' campaign manager Andrew Roberts praised the court's decision. McAdams had intervened in the case.

"The McAdams campaign is pleased with Judge Gardner's decision to reject Love's attempt to stop the vote counting in Salt Lake County." Roberts said in a statement "We are happy to see that no 4th District voters will be disenfranchised."

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement he is "grateful to the court for its swift resolution of this petition" and said it "was both without merit and substance."

Gill said Swensen and her office "have diligently followed the law and ensured a fair election for Salt Lake County during a year with unprecedented voter turnout" and that he "will continue to defend the exceptional good efforts" of the longtime Democratic clerk.

Both Love and McAdams were in Washington, D.C., this week. Love participated in House GOP leadership elections while McAdams joined the orientation for new members of Congress.

In his eight-page opinion, Gardner said much of what was sought by the Love campaign "relates to election work that has already been performed, and in most respects, cannot be undone."

He said Love's attorneys offered "no persuasive explanation for their delay" in filing the suit and that by waiting, they "have effectively destroyed the court's ability to provide the relief sought."

The judge also said the actions sought by Love raised "signficant" constitutional concerns because the lawsuit sought to change the procedure for challenging ballots only in Salt Lake County and only to ballots not yet counted.

During Thursday's nearly two-hour hearing, McAdams' attorney, Loren Washburn, said concerns Harrington raised about the affidavit forms Salt Lake County used to verify voter signatures were true of Utah County's forms as well.

Gardner did not rule on whether the relief sought by Love violated the U.S. Constitution and dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

The lawsuit filed by Love and her campaign Wednesday had asked the court to allow them the opportunity to analyze and challenge the county's determination on whether signatures on ballot envelopes match those on file.

The Love lawsuit also sought to stop the county from separating ballots from signed envelopes while that analysis was being done and also to halt the counting of provisional ballots cast so those, too, could potentially be challenged.

More information will be posted throughout the day.