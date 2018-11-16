SALT LAKE CITY — North Korean state media say the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has been supervising a successful test of a new “high-tech” and "ultra-modern" tactical weapon, BBC News reported.

The news agency KCNA did not provide any additional details about the weapon. However, the news agency said the tech device has been in development for a long time.

"Chairman Kim Jong Il had chosen personally and directed step by step with his special attention paid to it was born at last," the KCNA article said.

Why it matters: The creation of a new weapon suggests North Korea is slowly moving back toward a more militaristic relationship with the U.S., said Josh Pollack, senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterrey, to CNN.

"He's tiptoeing towards a more aggressive posture in negotiations with the U.S. and he's signaling that he's not going to give way and can simply return to his old practices if (the U.S.) don't change their approach," he said.

History: This is the first time in about a year that North Korea has issued an official weapons report. Tensions surrounding North Korea’s weapons building have slowed since the U.S. and North Korea held a summit between their two leaders earlier this year. At the time, North Korea agreed to denuclearize.

However: Recent reports showed there were missile bases scattered around the country, according to The New York Times.

A step back: A government source from South Korea told CNN that the weapon is "likely to be a multiple rocket launcher."