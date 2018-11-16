Utah State senior Cierra Simmons is set to make her second-straight appearance at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 17, in Madison, Wisconsin.

The race is being hosted by Wisconsin at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course with the women's 6-kilometer race beginning at 9:45 a.m. MT.

"It is going to be a fun race for her," said second-year USU cross country coach Artie Gulden. "Ending her collegiate cross-country career at the NCAA Championships is a great honor. It will be different in that she is running by herself instead of with her team. But, Cierra adapts well to different situations, and I expect that to be the same on Saturday. She is a joy to coach, and it will be fun to watch her compete like crazy."

Simmons will join 30 other teams, comprised of 18 automatic qualifiers who were the top-two finishers in their region, along with 13 at-large selections.

"Since there is not really a team-centered focus the goal for me is easy: let people know Utah State was here," Simmons said. "I want to run a smart, fun race and be an All-American."

The top-25 finishers earn All-American honors.

The native of Soda Springs, Idaho, was one of 38 individual qualifiers for the NCAA Championships as she garnered all-region honors for the first time in her career after placing 17th in the 6k race with a time of 20:25.0 at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships held in Provo, Utah.

"It's a weird feeling showing up to a cross-country course with no teammates, and by weird, I mean mostly sad," Simmons said. "I've taken plenty of time to reflect between not having teammates around and facing my last cross-country race. All I've come up with is how incredibly grateful I am to have had all the experiences along the way."

Simmons led Utah State to a seventh-place regional finish with 222 points. The Aggies finished ahead of in-state rivals Weber State (eighth, 243 points), Utah (11th, 294) and Utah Valley (15th, 377), as well as Mountain West foes Colorado State (ninth, 280) and Wyoming (12th, 300).

Simmons is making her second-consecutive trip to the NCAA Championships. As a junior in 2017, she placed 112th overall with a time of 20:48.60 to help the Aggies finish 14th as a team (395 points) in the program's first-ever appearance at the national meet.

"I'm grateful we were able to compete on this stage as a team last year, so I can come in focused and with big goals – not just excited to have made it this far," Simmons said. "I'm grateful to have coaches that I absolutely love and that kind of like me, so being their only child for a weekend isn't too bad."

New Mexico won the team title in 2017 and looks to defend its title as it heads into the championships as the No. 1 seed in the nation after winning their 11th straight Mountain West and Mountain Region team title.

Simmons is looking for her second All-American honor after becoming the first distance runner in Utah State history to first-team All-American accolades during the outdoor season. She finished the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a school-record time of 9:49.33 at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Finals at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

"I am so grateful to have a huge family supporting me from all over – my family, high school coaches, community members, church leaders, extended family members and friends have all been huge parts of the journey and provide a ton of motivation to go out there, compete like crazy and love every second," Simmons said. "I'm especially grateful to USU for providing me with the coaches, resources and experiences to have grown so much and traveled so far in my four years. It's been a wild ride with the best people along for it, and so much more than I could've hoped for."

Fans can watch the action live with a subscription to FloTrack, while live results will be posted on the NCAA cross-country page.