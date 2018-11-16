Dixie State junior middle blocker Lauren Gammell earned first-team accolades, while sophomore right side hitter Megan Treanor was named to the second team, as the 2018 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) South Central Region Women’s Volleyball team was announced earlier this week. Gammell will now advance on to the national ballot for All-America consideration.

Prior to DSU’s NCAA South Central Regional match vs. Colorado Mesa on Thursday, Gammell was the Division II national leader in blocks per set (1.57) and was fourth nationally in total blocks (159). The four-time RMAC Defensive Player of the Week honoree shattered both DSU single-season block assists (148) and total blocks records (162), and she collected five or more total blocks in 16 of 28 matches with four double-digit block outings overall. The junior also tied DSU’s single-season record for total blocks (11) vs. Colorado Mesa, at CMU and vs. Regis.

On the offensive end, Gammell hit .220 on the season, had six or more kills on 13 occasions, including eight kills vs. UCCS, and posted her first career double-double with 10 kills and 11 blocks at CMU.

Treanor led DSU in kills (286) and double-doubles (12), including a 12-kill, 16-assist effort in the NCAA regional loss to CMU. Treanor posted a 14-kill, 12-assist night with nine digs and four blocks in the RMAC quarterfinal win over UCCS.

Treanor also finished second in assists (287), fifth in digs (128) and fourth in blocks (78). The sophomore, who was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 17, posted double figures in kills in 16 of 26 outings, including nine RMAC matches. She tallied a career-high 19 kills in wins at then nationally ranked Northwest Nazarene and vs. current No. 13 Tarleton State, while six of her 12 double-doubles have come in RMAC play, including a 14-kill, 28-assist performance in a five-set loss at Colorado School of Mines.

The annual regional postseason awards program, sponsored by the D2CCA, is voted on by the region’s sports information directors. In total, 12 different South Central Region institutions featured at least one All-Region player this season.

