Changes to the recommendation process for prospective missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have just been announced. Service missionary candidates will apply the same way as proselyting missionary candidates, through an online portal, and their mission calls will likewise come from the prophet.

“Their call will be from the prophet,” said Elder Dale G. Renlundof the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a video on MormonNewsroom.org. “They will apply just like every other missionary to full-time missionary service.”

Additionally, missionaries who are not able to complete a proselyting mission due to mental, physical and emotional health reasons may be able to transfer to a service mission for the remainder of their mission.

Read the full Church News article here.