SALT LAKE CITY — One person was arrested and a trooper suffered a minor injury after stopping a wrong-way driver on I-15 early Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers believe a man got onto I-215, possibly at 4500 South, going the wrong way. A trooper tried to stop the driver on I-215 by performing a PIT manuever, or by bumping the wrong-way driver's rear panel in an attempt to disable the vehicle, but was unsuccessful, said UHP Sgt. Nick Street.

The driver continued to go the wrong way on I-15 where, just before 2:30 a.m., a trooper was able to perform a successful PIT maneuver on the vehicle and stop it near 3300 South, he said.

A man, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested for investigation of DUI with a 0.148 blood-alcohol content, Street said.

The trooper who stopped the wrong-way driver suffered an undisclsoed minor injury, he said.

