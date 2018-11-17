New Mexico State (3-7) at BYU (5-5)

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:15 p.m., MST

Saturday, 8:15 p.m., MST Venue : LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,725)

: LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,725) Surface : Natural grass

: Natural grass TV : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio : KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM

: KSL 1160AM/102.7 FM Series : BYU leads, 2-0

: BYU leads, 2-0 Weather: Cloudy with temperatures in the 30s

THE STAKES

For New Mexico State … The Aggies, one year after going to a bowl game for the first time in 57 years, have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

… The Aggies, one year after going to a bowl game for the first time in 57 years, have nothing to lose and everything to gain. For BYU … The Cougars, one year after not going bowling, are looking to get bowl eligible with a victory and build some momentum for next week’s showdown at Utah.

THE TRENDS

For New Mexico State … The Aggies are giving up 42 points and 490 yards of offense per game this season.

… The Aggies are giving up 42 points and 490 yards of offense per game this season. For BYU … The Cougars have outscored New Mexico State 92-21 in the two previous meetings between the two schools.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For New Mexico State … The Aggies are hoping to keep things close into the fourth quarter. They’ll need to force turnovers and make big plays through the air to make that happen.

… The Aggies are hoping to keep things close into the fourth quarter. They’ll need to force turnovers and make big plays through the air to make that happen. For BYU … The Cougars should dominate New Mexico State, which has struggled this season. BYU is hoping to get off to a fast start and cruise to victory.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Andres Leighton, FR171260 AP New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins looks for a receiver against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Josh Adkins, New Mexico State quarterback: The redshirt freshman has completed 168 of 278 passes for 1,986 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU’s running backs vs. New Mexico State front seven: One of the Cougars’ keys to winning this season has been when they can run the football. The Aggies are ranked No. 126 in rushing defense, giving up 276 yards per game on the ground.

QUOTABLE

“Looking at the amount of practices that you get from being bowl eligible, that’s something that really helps a program out, especially when you have a lot of young guys and inexperienced players. It gives you another spring ball type of deal. That’s an important part of building a program is doing that. Right now, we just have to win that game and we’ll find out the rest later.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

On Nov. 24, BYU visits Utah, while New Mexico State plays at Liberty.

BYU SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 — BYU 28, Arizona 23

Sept. 8 — California 21, BYU 18

Sept. 15 — BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Sept. 22 — BYU 30, McNeese State 3

Sept. 29 —Washington 35, BYU 7

Oct. 5 — Utah State 45, BYU 20

Oct. 13 — BYU 49, Hawaii 23

Oct. 27 — Northern Illinois 7, BYU 6

Nov. 3 — Boise State 21, BYU 16

Nov. 10 — BYU 35, UMass 16

Nov. 17 — New Mexico State (8:15 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 24 — at Utah (8 p.m., FS1)

All times MDT