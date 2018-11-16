SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s favorite dessert is now coming to the shelves of toy stores.

What’s happening: On Wednesday, Jello announced a new line of edible toys that it is adding to it’s “Jell-O Play” collection.

In an effort to capitalize on the “slime” trend that has been going around for quite some time, Jello is rolling out its own edible slime, Vox reported.

The slime comes in two flavors: strawberry "Unicorn" and lime "Monster."

Buyers just have to add water to the pre-made mix in order to create the stretchy slime.

“Each canister of Jell-O PLAY Edible Slime makes two batches of slime, is 100% edible, and washes away easily with soap and warm water,” according to the press release about the new toy.

What’s slime?: Slime is essentially a homemade, gooey fidget toy. These slime toys have become an internet trend among many communities.

According to Bustle, the trend was made popular by Thai YouTubers a few years back.

Typical slime consists of white school glue and sodium borate (Borax). Many teens add ingredients in order to change the color and texture of the slime. Those types of slime are not edible.

JELL-O Slime costs $9.99 per container. It is available for pre-order on Amazon and will hit stores later in December.