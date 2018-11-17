No. 19 Utah (7-3, 5-3) at Colorado (5-5, 2-5)

Kickoff: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Folsom Field (50,183)

Natural grass

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Pac12.com

Pac12.com Radio: ESPN 700AM

ESPN 700AM Series: Colorado leads 32-29-3

Colorado leads 32-29-3 Weather: Snow, temperatures in the high 20s.

THE STAKES

For Utah ... The Utes can win the Pac-12 South with a win and an Arizona State loss to Oregon or Arizona over the next two weeks.

For Colorado … The Buffaloes are one victory away from bowl eligibility. They’ve been that way since beating ASU on Oct. 6.

THE TRENDS

For Utah … The Utes are 5-2 against Colorado since the two programs became members of the Pac-12 in 2011.

For Colorado ... The Buffaloes opened the season with five consecutive wins. Since then they have lost five straight.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Utah ... The Utes prevail with quarterback Jason Shelley and running back Armand Shyne growing more comfortable as starters.

For Colorado … The Buffaloes find success with motivation coming from bowl eligibility, Senior Day and heat facing coach Mike MacIntyre.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. runs for a touchdown after a reception, past Southern California cornerback Iman Marshall (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LAVISKA SHENAULT, Colorado receiver: Could he post big numbers on Utah’s defense like ASU’s N’Keal Harry and Oregon’s Dillon Mitchell?

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s defense vs. Colorado’s offense: The Utes face another good quarterback in Steven Montez, who is 11th in the nation with 22.9 completions per game.

QUOTABLE

“Obviously for us, there are implications. So, we need to have another very good week of practice and then go over to Colorado and play like we are capable."

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“I love this football team. I like these guys, I like our coaching staff. We just have to find a way to win a football game. You win a football game, a lot of noise goes away."

— Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre (BuffZone.com)

NEXT UP

Utah hosts BYU in the Rivalry Game on Saturday, Nov. 24; Colorado finishes Pac-12 play at California.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6

Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7

Sept. 29 — at Washington State, Lost 28-24

Oct. 6 — at Stanford, Won 40-21

Oct. 12 — Arizona, Won 42-10

Oct. 20 — USC, Won 41-28

Oct. 26 — at UCLA, Won 41-10

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State, Lost 38-20

Nov. 10 — Oregon, Won 32-25

Nov. 17 — at Colorado, 11:30 a.m. (P12N)

Nov. 24 — BYU, 8 p.m. (FS1)

All times Mountain