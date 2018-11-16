Steve Griffin, Deseret News
GOP Rep. Mia Love talks with supporters as she waits for election results in the 4th Congressional District at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lehi on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 16.

A judge has questioned why Rep. Mia Love sued only Salt Lake County over an election results. Read more.

Is it possible to live without a car in Salt Lake City? We tried. Here’s what happened.

Our columnist Jay Evensen said we shouldn’t bring the Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Read more.

A former Salt Lake City mayor is threatening a lawsuit over the Proposition 2 compromise. Read more.

Utah musicians talk about the dangers of playing with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Read more.

A look ahead to your weekend:

A look at our most popular:

A look at national headlines:

  • Julian Assange has been charged, prosecutors reveal inadvertently in court filing [The Washington Post]
  • Camp Fire death toll rises to 63, sheriff says [Fox News]
  • Embattled May sticks by Brexit plan amid growing rebellion [CNN]
  • Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: "We absolutely did not pay anyone to create fake news" [CBS News]
  • Deadly snowstorm causes commuter chaos from South to Northeast [NBC News]
Herb Scribner
