SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 16.
A judge has questioned why Rep. Mia Love sued only Salt Lake County over an election results. Read more.
Is it possible to live without a car in Salt Lake City? We tried. Here’s what happened.
Our columnist Jay Evensen said we shouldn’t bring the Olympics back to Salt Lake City. Read more.
A former Salt Lake City mayor is threatening a lawsuit over the Proposition 2 compromise. Read more.
Utah musicians talk about the dangers of playing with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Read more.
A look ahead to your weekend:
- Your Weekend: Your dog + Santa = the year’s best Christmas card
- Movie review: 'Crimes of Grindelwald' is a crime against the 'Harry Potter' world
- Air Supply's Graham Russell on his Utah home: 'It’s an adventure just living here'
- From 'Ellen' to record deals to dead ends, Utah singer finds her voice in new reality show
- Movie review: Big-hearted 'Instant Family' isn't for the whole family
A look at our most popular:
- Here are the most- and least-trusted CNN, MSNBC and Fox News hosts
- Winter is coming and so is bad air: What psychology can teach us about fixing Utah's air quality problem
- 2018 Deseret News girls soccer All-State teams
- Doug Robinson: BYU deserved penalties, but not this
- Called to serve, not called to suffer: Hope for early returned missionaries
A look at national headlines:
- Julian Assange has been charged, prosecutors reveal inadvertently in court filing [The Washington Post]
- Camp Fire death toll rises to 63, sheriff says [Fox News]
- Embattled May sticks by Brexit plan amid growing rebellion [CNN]
- Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: "We absolutely did not pay anyone to create fake news" [CBS News]
- Deadly snowstorm causes commuter chaos from South to Northeast [NBC News]