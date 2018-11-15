Weber State women’s volleyball is staying strong as the season finishes as it downed the University of Montana in three sets Thursday night. With the win over the Griz, WSU has now achieved the second-most conference wins in program history.

“It was a good night,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “Our outsides played wonderful volleyball and really carried us all night. I thought we played hard all night, and we had to dig our way to a victory against a good Montana team.”

The Wildcats ended the first set with a 5-0 run. First, Andrea Hale powered down a kill to start it off. A Griz error followed by a second kill from Hale gave WSU a 23-18 lead. Aubrey Saunders-Adams dropped a service ace to bring the first game to set point, and to finish it off, Sam Schiess and Hannah Hill-DeYoung had a big block to give WSU the first-set victory.

WSU started the second set with an 11-5 to lead. However, Montana came up with a 5-0 run to bring the score within one point. WSU didn’t let that stand for long as it took back the five-point lead. Back-to-back kills by Hale ended the second set in favor of the Wildcats with a 25-21 score.

Weber State started the third set with a jump on Montana, but things became all tied up at 14-14. Again WSU pounded out some consistency in the middle of the set to take a three-point lead. The Wildcats had the match at set point with a 24-20 score. But the Griz came up with two kills and a block to put off the Wildcats victory. The score was now at 24-23, and Hale once again finished off the set with a kill. WSU claimed the third set, 25-23, and the overall match in just three sets.

The Wildcats were led by Hale who had 13 kills from 42 attacks with seven errors. She also dropped four service aces and managed 10 digs.

Hill-DeYoung had 10 kills as well from 17 attacks and had six blocks to the defensive efforts. Helena Khouri led WSU in digs with 15, but Rylin Roberts was not far behind as she managed 14.

Weber State is now 17-9 overall on the season and 12-5 in Big Sky Conference play. The Wildcats have just one home match remaining where they will honor their lone senior, Hale, as they take on Montana State on Saturday at 7 p.m.