SALT LAKE CITY — A man and boy were injured Thursday evening after an argument in Salt Lake City on Thursday, police said.

Police were called to an apartment at 90 E. 600 South around 6:50 p.m. on a domestic incident after a man went to his girlfriend's house while intoxicated and the woman's teenage son did not let him into the home, Salt Lake Police Lt. Russ Amott said.

The boy, who Amott said is 14 or 15 years old, was in the home with his younger sister. When the childrens' mother got home, she let her boyfriend into the house without knowing there had been a confrontation, Amott said.

When the man went into the home, he "immediately assaulted" the teen, according to Amott.

"All we can determine right now is that the adult male was intoxicated and was upset that he wasn't let into the apartment," Amott said.

During the confrontation, the man and the boy both suffered cut wounds, but Amott did not know which one had a knife at the time.

They were both taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Amott said.

After he is released from the hospital, the man will be taken into custody, the lieutenant said, and could face potential child abuse or aggravated assault charges.

The mother was cooperating with police, he said.