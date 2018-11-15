LOGAN — Sophomore David Woodward wears No. 9 on his jersey, a number that carries a lot of significance when you’re a linebacker at Utah State University.

But while All-Pro Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell both sported No. 9 with the Aggies before moving onto the NFL in recent years, Utah State head coach Matt Wells has seen another current pro ‘backer in Woodward ever since the Olympia, Washington native was in high school.

“As we evaluated (Woodward) during his senior year, he reminded us more and more of Nick Vigil,” Wells says. “There were a ton of similarities: a high school tailback, safety and basketball player, who could play tight end or H-back while also being athletic enough to play tailback. Pretty much everything you could ever say about Nick Vigil.

“I went up to watch (Woodward) play basketball, and as he’s running up and down the floor, I said, ‘This is Little Vig. This is Little Vigil right there.’”

The younger brother of former Aggie standout (and current Washington Redskin linebacker) Zach Vigil, Fremont High product Nick Vigil starred at Utah State for three years before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals after his junior year in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Now in his third season in the Utah State program, like Vigil, Woodward was a scout team star during his redshirt year — “We couldn’t block him,” Wells says — who played outside linebacker as a freshman before moving permanently inside as a sophomore.

“David’s progression in this defense has been eerily similar to Nick’s,” Wells notes.

Heading into Saturday’s game at Colorado State, the 14th-ranked Aggies have racked up nine straight victories primarily on the strength of its quick-strike offense, which has been putting up points at a historic pace.

However, the USU defense has also been stalwart during the team’s 9-1 start. The Aggies are currently third in the Mountain West in scoring defense (21.9 ppg) and fifth in yards per game (360.5 ypg), even though the majority of Utah State starters have been playing less than three quarters a game due to the Aggies’ high number of blowouts.

And leading the way for the USU defense has been Woodward, who is first on the team and third in the MWC in total tackles with 93, including a team-best 9.5 tackles for loss, despite missing the Air Force game due to a concussion.

In USU’s two closest games of the season, a 38-31 loss at No. 11 Michigan State on Aug. 31, and a gritty, 24-16 win at Wyoming on Oct. 20, Woodward ended up totaling 16 tackles. A diving interception against the Cowboys also helped propel Woodward to Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honors.

“He is no-maintenance, no-drama; he’s all about school and ball,” Wells says of Woodward. “He’s a phenomenal kid off the field, who was raised right by a great family. He is everything we want in a linebacker. He does everything well, except I wish he would communicate a little bit louder at times.”

While he might not to a vocal leader for the Aggies just yet, it’s about the only Woodward hasn’t transformed since arriving in Logan in the summer of 2016. Listed this season at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Wells says Woodward was about 185 pounds when he saw him play basketball as a senior at Olympia High School.

But USU strength and conditioning coach Dave Scholz has been known to work wonders when it comes to sculpting collegiate football players, and Woodward clearly bought into the Aggies’ program.

“My dad and some coaches growing up said they knew I could put some weight on eventually, but I didn’t know I could put on this much weight this fast,” Woodward admits. “But I really don’t notice the difference until I see old photos from high school, and then I really don’t recognize myself.”

It didn’t help that towards the end of his sophomore year of high school, the son of Mel and Rhonda Woodward got hit “by someone way bigger than me” after a punt. Despite the pain in his back, he finished that football season and went on to play basketball and compete in track before experiencing a “pop” in his back during a football camp in the summer. That led to an examination that discovered two broken vertebrae in Woodward’s back.

The injury kept him in a back brace for five months and he missed out on his junior year of football — the time when most college programs get serious about evaluating recruits.

“It was tough,” Woodward says. “I lost a lot of weight, and a lot of muscle. When I first came back, I couldn’t even do a pull-up.”

Eastern Washington and Portland State still ended up offering Woodward a scholarship, but once Utah State expressed interest, he says he knew he was going to be an Aggie as soon as he saw the weight room and met Scholz during his visit to Logan.

Named the 2016 Male Athlete of the Year by The Olympian newspaper in Washington state's capital, Woodward racked up 1,921 yards as a senior running back and Wildcat quarterback, while also averaging more than 11 points and six rebounds for the basketball team and winning a state title in the javelin.

In the story announcing Woodward’s honor, Olympia football coach Bill Beattie was quoted as saying: “You haven’t seen the last of David Woodward. He’s going to explode at the collegiate level.”

Beattie was absolutely correct with that prognostication. Woodward exploded on the radar of Aggie fans late last season, totaling 13 tackles in his first career start during a loss at Air Force on Nov. 25. Although Wells and his staff had planned to move Woodward to inside linebacker during the spring, USU’s late appearance in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl gave the Aggies some extra practices to work with and Woodward played middle linebacker in that tough loss to New Mexico State, finishing with four tackles, three pass breakups and an interception he returned 27 yards.

And Woodward has only taken up things to another level this season. In fact, on Nov. 5 ProFootballFocus.com declared that Woodward was “one of the unsung players in the nation this season” and scored an overall grade of 91.6 — the highest mark by any linebacker in the country at the time.

“The guy can make plays,” Wells says of Woodward. “He is a great open-field tackler. He does everything well, except he needs to be louder.”

Perhaps that will come with time. But at the moment, David Woodward is clearly letting his performance on the field do the talking for him.