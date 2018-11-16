SALT LAKE CITY — The Colorado football program knows it’s running into even more trouble after losing five games in a row.

“Running the football has been a struggle for the Colorado football team over the last two games. Turning that around will be a priority this week,” sports writer Brian Powell of the Denver Post wrote this week. “The Buffs (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-3, 5-3) on Saturday at Folsom Field, charged with the task of finding running room against one of the country’s stingiest defenses.”

The paper noted that Utah ranks 10th nationally against the run, only giving up 101.7 yards on the ground per game.

“I see big, physical, aggressive dudes,” CU head coach Mike MacIntyre told the Post. “They’re a very physical football team and we’re going to have to be extremely physical against them.”

Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Network is also a big fan of the Ute defense.

“This Colorado team, they haven’t won a game since they started 5-0, so how do they respond at home?” Roth said during his Utah-Colorado preview. “Can they move the ball against what I think is the best defense in the entire Pac-12 — Chase Hansen, Cody Barton, Leki Fotu, Bradley Anae? This defense is playing with their hair on fire.”

Colorado’s coach doesn’t just have the Utes to worry about this week. He’s reportedly on the hot seat after the bottom fell out for the Buffs. While that gives him extra motivation for his team to do well against No. 19 Utah, Mother Nature might make it difficult on both teams. Snow is in the forecast.

MacIntyre is trying to pump up his players by reminding them this fact about their mascot: “Buffaloes go straight into the snowstorm.”

Roth pointed out that the Utes have a lot on the line, too.

“Utah, they still have a glimmer of hope in the Pac-12 South. Of course they need a little help from Arizona State, but they need to take care of business against Mike MacIntyre’s squad — and it starts with Jason Shelley. It looked as though he’s been playing quarterback all season long a week ago in his first start for the Utah Utes.”

Roth said Shelley will have to make good reads to beat the CU defense.

“If he can do that with discipline, Utah has a chance,” Roth said. “It’s a lot easier when you can run the football.”

The analyst was impressed with how Ute backup Armand Shyne filled in for the injured Zack Moss.