A lost Walt Disney film of a character who preceded Mickey Mouse was recently discovered in Japan.

What happened: Yasushi Watanabe bought a cartoon film years ago when he was living in Osaka, Japan. He paid about 500 yen (or about $4.40 U.S. in 2018) for the film.

He revealed just recently that the cartoon was a lost film produced by Walt Disney and featured a character who was a predecessor to Mickey Mouse, AFP reports.

Watanabe realized the film was a lost Disney film after reading a book about the history of “Oswald the Lucky Rabbit,” a Disney-created character from the 1920s.

The book said seven of the 26 films about Oswald were missing. But then he remembered the film he bought from his friend decades ago, according to AFP.

The video: The video — which was labeled “Mickey Manga Spide” or Mickey Cartoon Speedy — shows a dog police officer chasing down Oswald and his girlfriend in a car. The characters shrank, stretched and showed off characteristics that are common among Disney character films.

Title: The film was later identified as “Neck ‘n’ Neck.” It is now housed at the Kobe Planet Film Archive.

Flashback: In 2015, a cartoon featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit was shared for the first time in 87 years, BBC reported. The “long-lost” six-minute film called “Sleigh Bells” (1928) was shown in London.

As BBC reported, Oswald was created by Walt Disney and Ub Iweks for Universal before they created Mickey Mouse.

Walt Disney later lost the rights to the character after a series of deals fell through. The character eventually faded from the public consciousness and has only recently resurfaced as these old lost videos have popped up.