SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix may cost less for mobile-only customers.

What’s happening: A report from the Malaysian newspaper The Star explained that Netflix might be testing a mobile-only subscription plan for those who only use mobile devices.

The new plan would reportedly cost 50 percent less.

About 35 percent of Netflix sign-ups come from tablets and phones, Recode reported.

About 60 percent of members use the mobile app once a month to watch a TV show or movie, according to Quartz.

Why it matters: Netflix is expanding into more international markets by using the mobile app. Viewers in international markets tend to use their mobile devices for Netflix more than their TVs.