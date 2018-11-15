Matt Rourke, Associated Press
The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia.

SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix may cost less for mobile-only customers.

What’s happening: A report from the Malaysian newspaper The Star explained that Netflix might be testing a mobile-only subscription plan for those who only use mobile devices.

  • The new plan would reportedly cost 50 percent less.
  • About 35 percent of Netflix sign-ups come from tablets and phones, Recode reported.
  • About 60 percent of members use the mobile app once a month to watch a TV show or movie, according to Quartz.

Why it matters: Netflix is expanding into more international markets by using the mobile app. Viewers in international markets tend to use their mobile devices for Netflix more than their TVs.

  • “The growth of mobile Netflix users, especially in countries where mobile usage outpaces time spent watching traditional TV or time on a computer, is constant,” The Verge reports.
