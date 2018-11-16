“WIDOWS” — 3 stars — Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Liam Neeson; R (violence, language throughout and some sexual content/nudity); in general release; running time: 129 minutes

The first five minutes of “Widows” is jarring. Quick introductory scenes between the lead characters are intercut with a high-stakes robbery gone wrong that ends in a dramatic fireball, killing a team of thieves. It’s the kind of crazy, kinetic opening that leaves you thinking you’re in for a good time.

What follows is more of a slow burn. Steve McQueen’s crime thriller pits a trio of embattled widows against the wicked underbelly of Chicago politics. Veronica (Viola Davis) is the cold and confident widow of Harry Rawlings (Liam Neeson), the leader of the team that met its end in the fireball. When a corrupt Chicago politician named Jamal Manning (Brian Tyree Henry) discovers that Harry’s team stole $2 million of his campaign money before getting blown to kingdom come, he orders Veronica to pay him back … or else.

Twentieth Century Fox Liam Neeson and Viola Davis in “Widows."

Veronica teams up with two other widows to address the situation. There’s Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), who thanks to her now-deceased husband’s gambling debts combined with the loss of his additional “income,” is about to lose her store. Yet she’s better off than Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), who has traded an abusive marriage for a different form of abuse as a high-priced escort.

Veronica’s plan is simple, if fundamentally absurd. Harry left behind a notebook full of meticulous plans for past and future jobs, so Veronica figures if she and the other widows pull off her husband’s next scheduled robbery, they’ll have enough money to get Manning off their backs.

Set aside the notion that Veronica and her untrained team will be trying to pull off the kind of heist intended for a thief with three decades of experience and there are other problems. Namely, the heist in question is to take place at the security-heavy home of Jack Mulligan (Colin Farrell), Manning’s chief rival in the upcoming election for Chicago’s 18th ward alderman. Mulligan is the favorite to take over for his father Tom (Robert Duvall), who has been exploiting the Windy City’s south side for years.

Politics and race is a major theme in “Widows,” which makes sense coming from the director of “12 Years a Slave” (McQueen also co-wrote “Widows’” script with “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn). In one memorable scene, shot in a single take from the hood of his sedan, Mulligan leaves a dilapidated ghetto on the south side after a rally and then drives a few blocks and several tax brackets away to his upscale home in a nearby neighborhood. It’s a compelling visual, though “Widows” has a way of making all its players look equally awful.

Suzanne Tenner, Twentieth Century Fox Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debicki star in “Widows."

So the story starts with some big action, settles into a dark, talk-heavy drama for an extended build, then finishes with another bang as the night of the heist arrives. The result is a curious mix of bits that work, like the writing and the atmosphere — reminiscent of Michael Mann’s “Heat” — and bits that don’t work, like the widows-turned-gun-toting-thieves concept.

Other elements are more unsettling, like the nihilistic depiction of dirty politics in Chicago, the subplot about Alice’s relationship with one of her clients and McQueen’s unnecessary insistence on having characters skim through a set of sexually-charged blackmail photographs on two different occasions. Thanks to steady profanity, violence and sexual content (including female nudity), “Widows” earns its R rating on multiple counts.

With a little more of that opening scene craziness — and a bit less of the gratuitous content — “Widows” might fall into more of a guilty pleasure category. Overall, the film has more going for it than against it, but the needless vulgarity could lead many to decide the cost isn’t worth the payoff.

