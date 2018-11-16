Thanksgiving reminds of us the treasured tradition of grateful pilgrims and friendly Indians feasting together to celebrate a successful harvest. At the end of a golden Utah autumn, we continue that age-old practice of expressing our thanks to God for his bountiful generosity. Most of us will eat a sumptuous meal of foods prescribed by long tradition harking back to earlier Thanksgiving feasts like roast turkey and pumpkin pie. We will gather with family and friends to eat and socialize, but also to pray in gratitude for unprecedented prosperity and peace.

The New England pilgrims began the founding of the American ideal, a blend of robust religious freedom, broad and inalienable personal liberty, government of and by the people, and human equality. This ideal has yielded four centuries of increasing freedom, prosperity and human happiness. Saddened as we are by the current national rancor, still, if one steps back to see the whole of American life for the majority of Americans, life is good, very good.

The horrible tragedies of hurricanes and wildfires are upon our Western and Eastern shores. There are too many poor and discouraged in our country. Political acrimony in the United States has risen to levels most of us have never witnessed. Some countries to our south are hardly functioning. These and other adversities cannot be overlooked.

But there’s lots of good news, too. Worldwide poverty is decreasing. According to HumanProgress.org, while world population rose by 145 percent since 1960, real average annual per capita income in the world rose by 183 percent. Free enterprise is spreading, bringing rising incomes, more opportunity and better chances for education. Longevity continues to increase in the world. Since 1970, female life expectancy grew from 61 to 79 years, a stunning improvement of 18 years. Infant mortality fell from 77 per 1,000 live births to 24 between 1975 and 2015.

Now my personal thanks: I am deeply grateful for my parents, who graduated from college when it was much less common, created a cultivated home and stressed kindness, learning, obedience to the law, respect for our heritage, and serving in church and community; for my hardy forebears, who sacrificed much and in some cases everything to gather to our American Zion, enabling me to enjoy the rich blessings of the American ideal.

My warmest gratitude goes to my wife and family for the support, happiness and camaraderie they give me.

I am indebted to caring teachers and Utah taxpayers for my free public education and my college and professional education, which they partially financed; for American free enterprise that let me succeed — and fail — in my business and professional pursuits; for voters who elected me to serve at the local and state level; for a lovely, commodious home; for living in a community of sterling people and the daily view of the Wasatch Mountains through their seasonal variations; for my friends across this incredible state; and the chance to travel to interesting places.

My public service and current employment have thrust me into fascinating issues and given me unique opportunities to serve and to mix with terrific people.

I'm profoundly thankful for the ongoing education and growth books afford me.

Thanks to my excellent doctors, dentists and other medical professionals who helped me through cancer and maladies, large and small. For public servants who keep Utah’s economy humming, our taxes low and our state finances in top shape.

My gratitude to God for all these blessings is boundless. My appreciation to him for revealing through scripture and his prophets of his existence and nature, his Son Jesus Christ, and his plan by which we may live in happiness here and in eternal joy hereafter cannot be expressed in human terms.

The suffering of others from poverty, disease, a loved one’s death, addiction, divorce or mental illness does not make me smug; their pain spurs greater gratitude for adversity avoided.

Gratitude and thanksgiving sit upon my mind and heart like blankets warming a child. May you enjoy similar feelings and have a wonderful Thanksgiving.